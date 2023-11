Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including next weekend’s Survivor Series. That event currently has 16,315 tickets out, with only 903 left.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Evansville, IN has 5,045 tickets out.

A live event in Canton, OH on November 18 has 3,582 tickets out. A live event that same night in Tupelo, MS has 2,515 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on November 19 has 2,944 tickets out. A live event that same night in Jonesboro, AR has 2,568 tickets out.

RAW on November 20 in Grand Rapids has 6,497 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on November 24 has 15,593 tickets out.

RAW in Nashville on November 27 has 7,895 tickets out.

Smackdown in Brooklyn on December 1 has 8,432 tickets out.

A live event in Bangor, ME on December 2 has 3,488 tickets out. A live event that same night in Allentown has 4,345 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on December 3 has 2,633 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newark, DE has 2,309 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on December 4 has 4,240 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on December 8 has 6,299 tickets out.

NXT Deadline in Bridgeport on December 9 has 1,987 tickets out.

A live event in Utica, NY on December 9 has 2,615 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on December 10 has 1,902 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on December 11 has 5,210 tickets out.

Smackdown in Green Bay on December 15 has 4,807 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 16 has 2,540 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, NM on December 17 has 2,236 tickets out.

RAW in Des Moines on December 18 has 4,044 tickets out.