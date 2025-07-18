Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE SummerSlam & More

Updated ticket sales numbers are in for a number of upcoming WWE events including both nights of SummerSlam. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket numbers for several shows, as you can see below:

Tonight’s Smackdown in San Antonio has 12,665 tickets out.

A live event in Corpus Christi, TX on July 19 has 4,854 tickets out.

A live event in Edinburg, TX on July 20 has 5,807 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 21 has 10,835 tickets out.

NXT in Houston on July 22 has 769 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cleveland on July 25 has 5,978 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on July 28 has 9,065 tickets out.

Smackdown in Newark on August 1 has 5,619 tickets out.

Night one of Summerslam on August 2 has 39,627 tickets out.

Night two of Summerslam on August 3 has 40,790 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on August 4th has 6,572 tickets out.

WWE Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe on August 2 in Englewood, NJ has 897 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 8 has 9,853 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City, Quebec on August 11 has 7,759 tickets out.