Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Fastlane

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Fastlane on October 7. That event happens in Indianapolis and there are 10,923 tickets out. It will likely sell out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Boston is at 11,595 tickets out. It will be a sell out show with walk-up sales.

A live event in Uniondale, NY on September 9 has 6,945 tickets out.

A live event in Charlottesville, VA on September 10 has 3,359 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on September 11 has 5,868 tickets out.

Smackdown in Denver on September 15 has 11,154 tickets out. This episode features John Cena and will sell out.

A live event in Boise, ID on September 17 has 4,237 tickets out.

RAW in Salt Lake City on September 18 has 7,532 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on September 22 has 9,324 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on September 23 has 7,654 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on September 24 has 5,871 tickets out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 25 is sold out with 7,977 tickets out.

Smackdown in Sacramento on September 29 has 11,564 tickets out. It will sell out.

NXT No Mercy in Bakersfield, CA on September 30 has 3,403 tickets out. A live event in San Francisco that same night has 5,425 tickets out.

A live event in Stateline, NV on October 1 has 2,460 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on October 2 has 8,010 tickets out.

Smackdown in St. Louis on October 6 has 7,061 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on October 13 has 6,688 tickets out.

A live event in Kansas City, MO on October 14 has 3,417 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MO on October 15 has 2,999 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 16 has 6,347 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on October 20 has 7,682 tickets out.

A live event in Laredo, TX on October 22 has 1,662 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 23 has 8,951 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on October 27 has 6,978 tickets out.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 7,782 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 5,096 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 6,796 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA on November 6 has 5,887 tickets out.

Smackdown on November 24 in Chicago has 12,085 tickets out. It is almost sold out.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 is sold out with 12,891 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania 40 has 46,050 tickets out.

Night two of Wrestlemania 40 has 46,138 tickets out.