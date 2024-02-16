wrestling / News

Updated TNA No Surrender 2024 Card

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA No Surrender Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on February 23rd on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship No Surrender Match: Moose vs. Alex Shelley
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Decay vs. MK Ultra
* Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch
* PCO vs. Kon

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA No Surrender, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading