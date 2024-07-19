Updated TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card

TNA has an updated card for Slammiversary following tonight’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on July 26th and airs live on TNA+ and PPV:

* TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey

* TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Francis vs. PCO

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. ABC

* The Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Matt Hardy vs. JDC

* Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

Countdown To Slammiversary Matches

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards vs. SpitFire

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Xia Brookside vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache