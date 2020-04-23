Updated TNT Championship Tournament Brackets, Semifinals Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

The TNT Championship Tournament semifinals are set and will take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara tonight in a quarterfinal tournament. Dustin Rhodes beat Kip Sabian in the other match. The semifinals that will run next week are:

* Darby Allin vs. Cody

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

The finals for the tournament will take place at Double or Nothing on May 23rd.