Updated Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets Following WWE NXT

Two teams advanced in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated the team of Amari Miller and Lash Legend on tonight’s show, while Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro also defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to advance.

You can see the updated brackets below for the tournament:

Semfinals

* Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Quarterfinals

* Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Chu & Dakota Kai

* Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz