WWE News: Updated Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets, King Corbin vs. Dominick Clip

We have updated brackets for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments after this week’s 205 Live. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark to move on to the second round of the tournament. You can see the updated brackets for the tournament below:

Women’s Round Two

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Crater vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

– King Corbin was victorious once again against Dominick Mysterio on this week’s Smackdown. You can see a clip from the match below: