Updated World Title Tournament Brackets Following Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW has updated brackets for its World Championship Tournamenht following tonight’s AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

You can see the updated brackets below for the tournament, which will conclude at AEW Dynamite: Grand slam on September 21st.

Semifinals

* Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (AEW Dynamite 9/14/22)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Dynamite 9/14/22)

Finals

* Danielson OR Jericho vs. Guevara OR Moxley (AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam)