WWE News: Updated Battle Royal Lineups for Worlds Collide, Full 2012 MITB Match, Note on 205 Live Announce Team

– As previously reported, the WWE Network will air the final Worlds Collide special tonight featuring matches that were taped at WrestleMania Axxess. The card will feature two over-the-top-rope battle royals, one for the men and one of the women. You can check out the full lineup for the Worlds Collide battle royals below:

Women’s Battle Royal: Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro, Lacey Lane, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, Kavita Devi, Taynara Conti, Xia Li, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm

Men’s Battle Royal: Dave Mastiff, Matt Riddle, Roderick Strong, Humberto Carrillo, Ariya Daivari, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Tozawa, Dominik Dijakovic, Brian Kendrick, Ligero, Eric Bugenhagen, Travis Banks, Saurav Gurjar, Rinku Singh, Drew Gulak, Fabian Aichner

Huge Battle Royal announced for the newest episode of Worlds Collide, this week on the @WWENetwork!#NXTUK#WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/d8f77jLFni — Ligero (@Ligero1) April 30, 2019

– Last night’s edition of 205 Live featured a four-man announce team at the booth: Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English, and David Otunga.

– WWE released the full Money in the Bank ladder match from the 2012 event. You can check out that full match video below.