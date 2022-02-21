wrestling / News
Updated Wrestlecon Guest Lineup Includes Bret Hart, Jeff Jarrett, Buff Bagwell, More
Wrestlecon has announced that several names have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The new additions include Sgt. Slaughter, Lina Fanene, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Kamille Brickhouse, Moose, Chris Adonis, Bret Hart, Pete Rose, Arn Anderson, The Boogeyman, Buff Bagwell, Shawn Stasiak, Ken Anderson, Killer Kelly and Lince Dorado. The full list includes:
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Lina Fanene (Nia Jax)
* Jeff Jarrett
* Karen Jarrett
* Kamille Brickhouse
* Moose
* Chris Adonis
* Bret Hart
* Pete Rose
* Arn Anderson
* Buff Bagwell
* Shawn Stasiak
* Ken Anderson
* Killer Kelly
* Lince Dorado
* The Boogeyman
* D’Lo Brown
* Mark Henry
* John Morrison
* Taya Valkyrie
* Gail Kim
* Jay White
* Rob Van Dam
* Katie Forbes
* Shannon Moore
* Jimmy Wang Yang
* Brian Zane
* Bushwhacker Luke
* Shane Douglas
* Natalia Markova
* Adam Scherr
* EC3
* Fodder
* Ric Flair
* Dirty Dango
* Francine
* Tammy Lynn Sytch
* Eric Bischoff
* Candice Michelle
* Toni Storm
* Scott Hall
* SoCal Val
* Victoria
* JBL
* Charles Wright
* Torrie Wilson
* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)
* Road Dogg
* Heath
* Paul Wight
* Westin Blake
* The Briscoes
* Man Mountain Rock
* One Man Gang/Akeem
* Scotty 2 Hotty
* Lita
* Tully Blanchard
* Jackie and Bobby Fulton
* The Highlanders
* JJ Dillon
* Adam Bomb
* Mike Rotunda
* Ted Dibiase
* Bill Eadie
* Barry Darsow
* Slick
* Ron Simmons
* Marina Shafir
* Kurt Angle
* Bull Nakano
* Barbie Blank
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
Up next! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/cr7kioMA1v
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 12, 2022
Time for a *super* announcement! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/JzrsqNUESh
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 13, 2022
Happy Monday Morning! Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/UX7o2xAUEW
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 14, 2022
It’s ThreeferWednesday 😉 Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/ajTATu6Oci
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 16, 2022
Happy #ThreeferThursday 🤠 pic.twitter.com/SN3xmH3G9e
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 17, 2022
TGIFourferFriday!! pic.twitter.com/F2OxGiWjCB
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 18, 2022
Welcome to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/hzYbV86Tp6
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 20, 2022
Next up!! pic.twitter.com/Nblx6NIZu8
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 20, 2022
