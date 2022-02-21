wrestling / News

Updated Wrestlecon Guest Lineup Includes Bret Hart, Jeff Jarrett, Buff Bagwell, More

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleCon 2022 Image Credit: WrestleCon

Wrestlecon has announced that several names have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The new additions include Sgt. Slaughter, Lina Fanene, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Kamille Brickhouse, Moose, Chris Adonis, Bret Hart, Pete Rose, Arn Anderson, The Boogeyman, Buff Bagwell, Shawn Stasiak, Ken Anderson, Killer Kelly and Lince Dorado. The full list includes:

* Sgt. Slaughter
* Lina Fanene (Nia Jax)
* Jeff Jarrett
* Karen Jarrett
* Kamille Brickhouse
* Moose
* Chris Adonis
* Bret Hart
* Pete Rose
* Arn Anderson
* Buff Bagwell
* Shawn Stasiak
* Ken Anderson
* Killer Kelly
* Lince Dorado
* The Boogeyman
* D’Lo Brown
* Mark Henry
* John Morrison
* Taya Valkyrie
* Gail Kim
* Jay White
* Rob Van Dam
* Katie Forbes
* Shannon Moore
* Jimmy Wang Yang
* Brian Zane
* Bushwhacker Luke
* Shane Douglas
* Natalia Markova
* Adam Scherr
* EC3
* Fodder
* Ric Flair
* Dirty Dango
* Francine
* Tammy Lynn Sytch
* Eric Bischoff
* Candice Michelle
* Toni Storm
* Scott Hall
* SoCal Val
* Victoria
* JBL
* Charles Wright
* Torrie Wilson
* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay)
* Road Dogg
* Heath
* Paul Wight
* Westin Blake
* The Briscoes
* Man Mountain Rock
* One Man Gang/Akeem
* Scotty 2 Hotty
* Lita
* Tully Blanchard
* Jackie and Bobby Fulton
* The Highlanders
* JJ Dillon
* Adam Bomb
* Mike Rotunda
* Ted Dibiase
* Bill Eadie
* Barry Darsow
* Slick
* Ron Simmons
* Marina Shafir
* Kurt Angle
* Bull Nakano
* Barbie Blank
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleCon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading