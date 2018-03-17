– BetWrestling.com has released some new updated betting odds for WrestleMania 34. Based on the current set of odds, all the current champions who will be defending their titles this year are not favored to retain their belts at the event. This includes Universal champion Brock Lesnar who is the +400 underdog against the favorite Roman Reigns at -700.

In the WWE world title match, AJ Styles is the +175 underdog against favorite Shinsuke Nakamura, who has a line at -250. Both Charlotte Flair (+400) and Alexa Bliss (+300) are the underdogs and expected to lose their respective WWE women’s titles at the event. You can check out the full betting odds for the wrestling card below.

WrestleMania 34 is set for April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey -625 vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon +350

Method of Finish – Submission -240, Pinfall +100, Other Method +675

Participant to Obtain Victory

Ronda Rousey -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Stephanie McMahon +700

Participant to Concede Defeat

Stephanie McMahon -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Ronda Rousey +700

Gender of Participant Obtaining Victory

Female -400 vs Male +250

Gender of Participant Starting Match

Male -625 vs Female +350

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -770

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) +175 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -250

RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +300 vs Nia Jax -500

Smackdown Women’s Championship*

*This bet is graded on which woman will be the title holder at the end of the event

Charlotte Flair (c) +400 vs Asuka -295

Carmella to Cash in the MitB and win the Smackdown Women’s Title -150

Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat

The Miz (c) +325 vs Finn Balor -118 vs Seth Rollins +110

United States Championship*

This bet is graded on which man will be the title holder at the end of the event

Randy Orton (c) +100(evens) vs Bobby Roode +375 vs Jinder Mahal -118