wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds for WrestleMania 34
– BetWrestling.com has released some new updated betting odds for WrestleMania 34. Based on the current set of odds, all the current champions who will be defending their titles this year are not favored to retain their belts at the event. This includes Universal champion Brock Lesnar who is the +400 underdog against the favorite Roman Reigns at -700.
In the WWE world title match, AJ Styles is the +175 underdog against favorite Shinsuke Nakamura, who has a line at -250. Both Charlotte Flair (+400) and Alexa Bliss (+300) are the underdogs and expected to lose their respective WWE women’s titles at the event. You can check out the full betting odds for the wrestling card below.
WrestleMania 34 is set for April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.
Mixed Tag Team Match
Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey -625 vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon +350
Method of Finish – Submission -240, Pinfall +100, Other Method +675
Participant to Obtain Victory
Ronda Rousey -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Stephanie McMahon +700
Participant to Concede Defeat
Stephanie McMahon -400, Kurt Angle +300, Triple H +300, Ronda Rousey +700
Gender of Participant Obtaining Victory
Female -400 vs Male +250
Gender of Participant Starting Match
Male -625 vs Female +350
Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -770
WWE Championship
AJ Styles (c) +175 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -250
RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) +300 vs Nia Jax -500
Smackdown Women’s Championship*
*This bet is graded on which woman will be the title holder at the end of the event
Charlotte Flair (c) +400 vs Asuka -295
Carmella to Cash in the MitB and win the Smackdown Women’s Title -150
Intercontinental Championship – Triple Threat
The Miz (c) +325 vs Finn Balor -118 vs Seth Rollins +110
United States Championship*
This bet is graded on which man will be the title holder at the end of the event
Randy Orton (c) +100(evens) vs Bobby Roode +375 vs Jinder Mahal -118