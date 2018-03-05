Updated WrestleMania 34 Card

– The card for WrestleMania 34 has been updated following this week’s episode of Raw. The show takes place April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can see the latest card below:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

* Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: TBA vs. Charlotte Flair

* Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Cedric Alexander, TJP, Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews