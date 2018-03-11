Updated WrestleMania 34 Card

– The card for WrestleMania 34 has been updated following tonight’s Fastlane PPV. The show takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana and of course will air live on WWE Network.

The card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Participants to be determined

* Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon