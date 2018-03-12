Updated WrestleMania 34 Card

– The card for WrestleMania 34 has been updated following this week’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Participants to be determined

* Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

* The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal: Competitors to be announced