wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 34 Card
– The card for WrestleMania 34 has been updated following this week’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The card is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
* WWE United States Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman & A Partner TBD
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak
* Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
* WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Competitors to be announced
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: The Revival and more to be announced