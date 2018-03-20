Updated WrestleMania 34 Card

– The card for WrestleMania 34 has been updated following this week’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on April 8th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* WWE United States Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman & A Partner TBD

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

* Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

* WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Naomi and more to be announced

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: The Revival, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley and more to be announced