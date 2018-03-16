Updated WrestleMania 34 Card Plus Rumored Matches

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Finals: Cedric Alexander vs winner of Ali vs. Gulak

* Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

* Women’s Battle Royal: Competitors to be announced

– These matches below are rumored/expected…

* RAW Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

* Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

* WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

* John Cena vs. The Undertaker

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (rumored to be changed to Sami vs. Owens vs. Shane McMahon, possibly with Daniel Bryan as special referee)

* The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal