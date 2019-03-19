Updated WrestleMania 35 Card: Nine Matches Confirmed

– WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 35 following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The show takes place on April 7th from Brooklyn, New York and airs live on the WWE Network.

The updated card (official matches only) is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* No Holds Barred Match: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: John Cena vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, More TBA

Also rumored (but not yet confirmed) for the card are:

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre