Updated WrestleMania 35 Card: Kofi vs. Bryan Official, Flair’s Title Not on The Line

– WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 35, with Kofi Kingston finally getting his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan. WWE updated the card after Tuesday’s Raw, which you can see below. The show takes place on April 7th from Brooklyn, New York and airs live on the WWE Network.

Kingston’s match with Bryan was finally made official after Big E. and Xavier Woods ran a gauntlet match that saw them defeat The Good Brothers, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, The Bar, The Usos, and Daniel Bryan and Rowan. The Usos actually forfeited their part of the match so that Big E. and Woods would have a better chance of winning the match.

In addition, two other new developments came into play. WWE has confirmed (per Wrestling Inc) that Charlotte Flair’s newly-won Smackdown Women’s Championship will not be on the line in her match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship. Finally, Shane McMahon’s match with The Miz is now a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The updated card is below:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, More TBA

Also rumored (but not yet confirmed) for the card is:

* Women’s Battle Royal: Competitors TBA