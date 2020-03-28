Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 36 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card as currently announced by WWE below, which includes the new title match set on tonight’s episode and more.

The show takes place on April 4th and April 5th from multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center, and airs on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. New Day vs. The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. King Corbin

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler