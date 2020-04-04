Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 36 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card as announced by WWE below. The show still only has one match officially set for a day, which is Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins being set for Saturday.

The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday from multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center, and airs on WWE Network.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

DATE NOT YET ANNOUNCED

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. New Day vs. The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Elias vs. King Corbin

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler