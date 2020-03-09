Updated WrestleMania 36 Card Following Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 36 following Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber. You can see the updated list of matches below. The show takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

In addition to those matches, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is expected but not yet announced by the company.