wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 36 Card Following Elimination Chamber
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 36 following Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber. You can see the updated list of matches below. The show takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida:
* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
In addition to those matches, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is expected but not yet announced by the company.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Discusses Slapping Disco Inferno On A Rent-A-Car Bus Over Incident With Bill DeMott
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Jenna Jameson Was, Discusses His Reaction To Her In The Val Venis Vignettes
- Kurt Angle on His ‘7-Hour Wrestling Feud’ With Vince McMahon During an Airplane Trip, How Brock Lesnar Is ‘One of the Greatest’ Ever
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Concerns They Had Over Giving Sean Morley The Val Venis Gimmick, Inherent Limitations of the Gimmick