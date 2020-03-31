Updated WrestleMania 36 Card: Rollins vs. Owens Set For Saturday, More

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 36 following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card as currently announced by WWE below, which includes the >newly-announced WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match set on tonight’s episode. WWE has also now officially announced Austin Theory as Andrade’s replacement in the Raw Tag Team Championship match after Andrade’s injury was revealed on Raw.

In addition, we got our first official day for a match when Kevin Owens announced on Raw that his match with Seth Rollins will be on Saturday. The rest of the matches have yet to be given a publicly-set day between Saturday and Sunday.

The show takes place on April 4th and April 5th from multiple locations including the WWE Performance Center, and airs on WWE Network.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

DATE NOT YET ANNOUNCED

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: TBA vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. New Day vs. The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Elias vs. King Corbin

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler