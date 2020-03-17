Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 36 following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below, which includes the additions of Randy Orton vs. Edge in a Last Man Standing Match and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The show takes place on April 5th from the WWE Performance Center and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins