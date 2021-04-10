Updated WrestleMania 37 Betting Odds

We’re getting closer to WrestleMania 37, and there’s been a touch of movement in the latest betting odds. Bet Online has new odds for both nights of the card, which you can see below.

As of right now, Riddle is a slight favorite to retain the WWE United States Championship against Sheamus, while Apollo Crews is now favored to win the Intercontinental Title from Big E. The latter is a change from the most recent odds which had E. as the slight favorite.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is a heavier favorite to beat Sasha Banks. The current odds are:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre: -200 (1/2)

Bobby Lashley: +150 (3/2)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair: -400 (1/4)

Sasha Banks: +200 (2/1)

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)

The New Day: +200 (2/1)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman: -500 (1/5)

Shane McMahon: +300 (3/1)

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Cesaro: -300 (1/3)

Seth Rollins: +200 (2/1)

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Bad Bunny: -950 (2/19)

The Miz: +500 (5/1)

Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Edge:: 6/5

Roman Reigns: 3/2

Daniel Bryan: 2/1

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley: -400 (1/4)

Asuka: +250 (5/2)

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews: -140 (5/7)

Big E: EVEN (1/1)

Riddle (c) vs Sheamus

Riddle: -160 (5/8)

Sheamus: +120 (6/5)

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens: -350 (3/5)

Sami Zayn: +225 (9/4)

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend: -950 (2/19)

Randy Orton: +500 (5/1)