Updated WrestleMania 37 Betting Odds
We’re getting closer to WrestleMania 37, and there’s been a touch of movement in the latest betting odds. Bet Online has new odds for both nights of the card, which you can see below.
As of right now, Riddle is a slight favorite to retain the WWE United States Championship against Sheamus, while Apollo Crews is now favored to win the Intercontinental Title from Big E. The latter is a change from the most recent odds which had E. as the slight favorite.
Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is a heavier favorite to beat Sasha Banks. The current odds are:
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre: -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley: +150 (3/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair: -400 (1/4)
Sasha Banks: +200 (2/1)
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -400 (1/4)
The New Day: +200 (2/1)
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman: -500 (1/5)
Shane McMahon: +300 (3/1)
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro: -300 (1/3)
Seth Rollins: +200 (2/1)
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny: -950 (2/19)
The Miz: +500 (5/1)
Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Edge:: 6/5
Roman Reigns: 3/2
Daniel Bryan: 2/1
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley: -400 (1/4)
Asuka: +250 (5/2)
Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews: -140 (5/7)
Big E: EVEN (1/1)
Riddle (c) vs Sheamus
Riddle: -160 (5/8)
Sheamus: +120 (6/5)
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens: -350 (3/5)
Sami Zayn: +225 (9/4)
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend: -950 (2/19)
Randy Orton: +500 (5/1)
