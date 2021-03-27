wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 37 Card
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 37 following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the current lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
Night One
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
* The Miz vs. Bad Bunny
* Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night Two
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E. vs. Apollo Crews
* Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ New Reality Show On TNT, AEW Wanting To Grow Female Audience
- Lance Storm Reacts To News That Peacock Will Censor WWE Content
- Peacock To Review 17,000 Hours of WWE Content, WWE Network Removing Same Content
- Dean Malenko On His Battle With Parkinson’s Disease, The Emotional & Physical Challenges In Everyday Life