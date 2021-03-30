wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 37 Card
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 37 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the current lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
Night One
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
* Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
* The Miz vs. Bad Bunny
* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night Two
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E. vs. Apollo Crews
* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus
* Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
