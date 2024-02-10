wrestling / News
Updated WrestleMania 40 Card
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 40 following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs 6th and 7th from Philadelphia live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bayley
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley OR Nia Jax vs. Winner Of Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Winner Of Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
