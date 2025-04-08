Updated WrestleMania 41 Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 19th and 20th:

Night One

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Undetermined

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

* Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano