Updated Wrestlemania Betting Odds: New Champions Favored (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
BetOnline has sent new betting odds for this year’s Wrestlemania, with new champions favored in multiple matches. Of note is that Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns has been removed from the show until Reigns’ replacement has been named.
Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler -180 (5/9)
Becky Lynch +140 (7/5)
Note: Odds have moved in Baszler’s favor since last week.
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar +225 (9/4)
Note: Odds unchanged since initial release.
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -180 (5/9)
Charlotte Flair +140 (7/5)
Note: Odds have moved in Flair’s favor since initial release but unchanged since last week.
Smackdown Women’s Champ Elimination Match Winner
Sasha Banks 1/1
Bayley (c) 5/4
Lacey Evans 4/1
Naomi 13/2
Tamina 33/1
Note: Sasha Banks has taken over as favorite since initial release.
Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan
Sami Zayn -200 (1/2)
Daniel Bryan +150 (3/2)
The Miz & Morrison (c) vs The New Day vs the Usos
The Miz & Morrison 1/1
The Usos 5/4
The New Day 3/1
Edge vs Randy Orton
Edge -500 (1/5)
Randy Orton +300 (3/1)
Note: Odds have moved in Edge’s favor since initial release last week.
Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens -220 (5/111)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Note: Odds have moved in Owen’s favor since initial release and even further this past week. Opened up as a pick’em.
The Fiend vs John Cena
The Fiend -500 (1/5)
John Cena +300 (3/1)
Note: Odds have moved in The Fiend’s favor since initial release but unchanged this past week.
The Undertaker vs AJ Styles
The Undertaker -400 (1/4)
AJ Styles +250 (3/2)
Note: Odds unchanged since initial release.
Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley
Aleister Black -700 (1/7)
Bobby Lashley +400 (4/1)
Note: Odds have moved in Aleister Black’s favor since initial release last week.
Elias vs King Corbin
Elias -120 (5/6)
King Corbin -120 (5/6)
Note: Odds unchanged since initial release last week.
Dolph Ziggler vs Otis
Dolph Ziggler +130 (13/10)
Otis -170 (10/17)
