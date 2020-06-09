Updated WWE Backlash Card: Seven Matches Set

WWE has an updated card for Backlash following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full updated card of announced matches below for the show.

Backlash takes place on June 14th and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

* Edge vs. Randy Orton

* Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy