Updated WWE Card For December 26th at MSG

According to Pwinsider.com, here is the updated card for the WWE on December 26th at MSG…

* Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage Match

* John Cena & Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women’s Championship

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed ERA and Tommaso Ciampa

* Also appearing will be Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley.