Updated WWE Card For December 26th at MSG

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw 111918

According to Pwinsider.com, here is the updated card for the WWE on December 26th at MSG…

* Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage Match
* John Cena & Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women’s Championship
* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
* Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed ERA and Tommaso Ciampa
* Also appearing will be Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

