Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY
* Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
