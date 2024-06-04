wrestling / News

Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Lineup

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash at the Castle WHT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for Clash At the Castle following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 15th in Glasgow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Piper Niven
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

