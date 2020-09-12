wrestling / News
Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card
September 11, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 27th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit