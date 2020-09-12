Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 27th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross