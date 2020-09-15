Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 27th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

It should be noted that Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton’s match is, per this week’s Raw, contingent on Orton being cleared in time for the match.

* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad