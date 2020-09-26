Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Sunday in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

* WWE Undisputed Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews

* Raw Women’s Championship Kickoff Show Match: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega