Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

– WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: TBD vs. TBD