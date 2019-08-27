wrestling / News
Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair
* King of the Ring Finals: TBD vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Total Divas Season 9 Officially Announced: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville To Join Cast
- Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character
- Conrad Thompson Weighs in on WWE’s Podcast Network, Says The Wrestling Podcast Bubble Has Burst
- Jim Ross Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Jump From WWE to TNA in 2009, If He Was Surprised