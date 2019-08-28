Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

– WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Tuesday’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo

Also expected to be added, but not yet confirmed, is an Intercontinental Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz. Miz laid down the challenge on Smackdown, but Nakamura has not officially accepted yet.