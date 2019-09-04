Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card

– WWE has an updated card for Clash of Champions following Tuesday’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: Elias or Chad Cable vs. Either Ricochet, Samoa Joe, or Baron Corbin

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan