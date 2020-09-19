wrestling / News
Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card: Six Matches Official
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an update card for Clash of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 27th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses Matt Hardy’s Injury At All Out, His Message For Hardy On Doing High Spots At This Point In His Career
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage