Updated WWE Clash of Champions Card: Six Matches Official

WWE has an update card for Clash of Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 27th in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

* WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn