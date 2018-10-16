Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card

– WWE has an updated card for WWE Crown Jewel following Smackdown 1000. The show takes place on November 2nd from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

* Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane

* WWE World Cup Tournament:

** Raw Competitors: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler

** SmackDown Competitors: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz