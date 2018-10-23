Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card

– WWE has an updated card for WWE Crown Jewel following this week’s Smackdown. The show takes place on November 2nd and airs live on WWE Network. The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

* Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar (w/Big Show)

* WWE World Cup Tournament:

** Raw Competitors: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler

** SmackDown Competitors: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz