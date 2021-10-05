wrestling / News
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 21st from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:
* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Championship Match: Big E. vs. Drew McIntyre
* RAW Tag Team Championships Match: RKBro vs. AJ Styles & Omos
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
* No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
