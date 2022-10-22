Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card

WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

* Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* Omos vs. Braun Strowman