Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
* Raw Women’s Championship Last Man Standing Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Butch & Ridge Holland
* Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
* Omos vs. Braun Strowman
* Bray Wyatt appears
