Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card: Team Hogan Set

– WWE has an updated card for WWE Crown Jewel following Smackdown, with the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match reconfigured. You can check out the updated card below for the show, with takes place on October 31st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network:

* Team Hogan (Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, & Ali) vs. Team Flair (Captain Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley & TBA)

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

* Falls Count Anywhere WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

* Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

* Mansoor vs. Cesaro

* Tag Team Turmoil World Cup Match: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. The O.C. vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team