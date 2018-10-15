wrestling / News
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
October 15, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has an updated card for WWE Crown Jewel, which will (for the moment) still take place on November 2nd from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
* Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane
* WWE World Cup Tournament:
** Raw Competitors: John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown Competitors: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio or Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev or The Miz