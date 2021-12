WWE has an updated lineup for Day 1 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on January 1st live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Big E. vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

* Edge vs. The Miz